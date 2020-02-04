Chance the Rapper, Lizzo and Marshmello round out RodeoHouston lineup

Rapper Bun B announced live from Jack Yates High School that Chance, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, will be the remaining Friday night performer at RodeoHouston. He'll be there March 6.
Chance may have tipped us off that he was coming. On Monday, he asked fans on Twitter about the best spots to get food in Houston.
Whats the best food spots in Houston?? 🤔— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 4, 2020
Earlier in the day, Alief native Lizzo and EDM artist Marshmello were revealed as the other Friday headliners through the run of the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Bun B announced from Sharpstown High School that Marshmello will be the headliner on March 20. Before that, Bun B announced from Elsik High School in Alief ISD that Lizzo will perform on Black Heritage Day, which is set for Friday, March 13.
Lizzo, who also attended the University of Houston, is coming off some huge wins. She earned her first-ever Grammy, taking home three awards during the ceremony held in Los Angeles in January.
Lizzo preforming at #HLSR Friday March 13th. The Elsik HS alum graduated in 2006.#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/6h0r6JuEtc— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 4, 2020
Rumors were flying as to who the Friday night performers would be.
Tickets for Lizzo, Marshmello and Chance the Rapper will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6.
The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22. Here are the acts confirmed for this year!
Bun B getting ready to make the Friday #HLSR concert announcement #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/qguE3LmvXy— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 4, 2020
Tuesday, March 3 - Country - Midland
Wednesday, March 4 - Country - Willie Nelson
Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop - Becky G
Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B - TBD
Saturday, March 7 - Country - Maren Morris
Sunday, March 8 - Norteno - Ramon Ayala
Monday, March 9 - Country - Chris Young
Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop - NCT 127
Wednesday, March 11 - Country - Kane Brown
Thursday, March 12 - Country - Cody Johnson
Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - Lizzo
Saturday, March 14 - Country - John Pardi
Sunday, March 15 - Country - Dierks Bentley
Monday, March 16 - Country - Keith Urban
Tuesday, March 17 - Pop - Gwen Stefani
Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop - Khalid
Thursday, March 19 - Country - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 20 - EDM - Marshmello
Saturday, March 21 - Country - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 22 - Country - Luke Bryan
