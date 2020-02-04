houston livestock show and rodeo

Chance the Rapper, Lizzo and Marshmello round out RodeoHouston lineup

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Chance the Rapper better get fitted for some fly cowboy boots! The Chicago native will be taking the RodeoHouston stage next month.

Rapper Bun B announced live from Jack Yates High School that Chance, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, will be the remaining Friday night performer at RodeoHouston. He'll be there March 6.

RELATED: Chance the Rapper recruits sign-language interpreter from Houston

Chance may have tipped us off that he was coming. On Monday, he asked fans on Twitter about the best spots to get food in Houston.



Earlier in the day, Alief native Lizzo and EDM artist Marshmello were revealed as the other Friday headliners through the run of the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Bun B announced from Sharpstown High School that Marshmello will be the headliner on March 20. Before that, Bun B announced from Elsik High School in Alief ISD that Lizzo will perform on Black Heritage Day, which is set for Friday, March 13.



Lizzo, who also attended the University of Houston, is coming off some huge wins. She earned her first-ever Grammy, taking home three awards during the ceremony held in Los Angeles in January.



EMBED More News Videos



Rumors were flying as to who the Friday night performers would be.

Tickets for Lizzo, Marshmello and Chance the Rapper will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6.

The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22. Here are the acts confirmed for this year!





Tuesday, March 3 - Country - Midland

Wednesday, March 4 - Country - Willie Nelson
Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop - Becky G
Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B - TBD
Saturday, March 7 - Country - Maren Morris
Sunday, March 8 - Norteno - Ramon Ayala
Monday, March 9 - Country - Chris Young
Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop - NCT 127
Wednesday, March 11 - Country - Kane Brown
Thursday, March 12 - Country - Cody Johnson
Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - Lizzo
Saturday, March 14 - Country - John Pardi
Sunday, March 15 - Country - Dierks Bentley
Monday, March 16 - Country - Keith Urban
Tuesday, March 17 - Pop - Gwen Stefani

Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop - Khalid
Thursday, March 19 - Country - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 20 - EDM - Marshmello
Saturday, March 21 - Country - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 22 - Country - Luke Bryan
RELATED LINKS:

A look back: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds
EMBED More News Videos

Rodeo record breakers: Top 5 performers


RodeoHouston performers who have paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano
EMBED More News Videos

Several artists have performed Selena tributes at this year's rodeo



Country music star George Strait sets NRG Stadium attendance record
EMBED More News Videos

'KING GEORGE': He landed in Houston less than an hour before taking the stage. No rehearsals, no sound checks. Just pure country.



Lizzo visits UH marching band and stops by Shipley's during trip to Houston
EMBED More News Videos

WE SEE YOU, LIZZO! She was spotted all around H-town and she definitely brought the juice!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonconcertcelebrityhouston livestock show and rodeofoodrodeo houstonmusiccarnival
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
Why some believe Selena Gomez may perform at RodeoHouston
RodeoHouston to host first-ever sensory-friendly carnival
1,000 workers wanted during Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
RodeoHouston replacing Kealia Ohai as parade grand marshal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Office set on fire by arsonists who nearly blow themselves up
Big chill: Major temperature drop is on the way for Houston
Popular Midtown restaurant is shutting down -- for now
SPONSORED: Houston SaberCats will play here in 2020
Pregnant woman shot in home invasion near Katy
Houston super-freeway could speed up commute by 20 mph
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do to now
Show More
You can win up to $600 at this popular bingo spot in Houston
Dunkaroos: How the 90s snack is making an epic comeback
5.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico
Passenger aboard cruise tests positive for coronavirus
Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer
More TOP STORIES News