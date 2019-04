EMBED >More News Videos There's a concert for everyone in Houston this year!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The queen of power ballads is making her way to Houston.Celine Dion is leaving Las Vegas and going on tour for the first time in ten years.She is bringing her Courage World Tour to the Toyota Center on Feb. 1, 2020.Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m.