Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson reveals why he's filming his PBS show in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Chef Marcus Samuelsson spent this past weekend in Houston filming for his PBS reality series "No Passport Required." Slated to air later this year, the episode will focus on Houston's West African community and its rapidly growing presence on Houston's culinary scene.

Houston will be one of six cities featured in season two. The show will also cover Filipino food in Seattle, Italian food in Philadelphia, Armenian food in Los Angeles, Chinese food in Las Vegas, and Brazilian and Portugese food in Boston.

Samuelsson tells CultureMap that he visited a few spots in Houston to complete his tour, including Safari, the Nigerian restaurant that's operated in southwest Houston for 30 years. He also dined at The Pass; chef-owners Seth Siegel-Gardner and Terrence Gallivan worked for the chef prior to moving to Houston.

