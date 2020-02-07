Fashion Friday: Kate Middleton, Scarlett Johansson wear sustainable fashions leading up to Oscars

"Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!" - 1 p.m. ET 12 p.m. CT 10 a.m. PT

Oscar Sunday is almost here and the celebrities have been heating up the red carpet all season with their diverse styles. In typical Friday tradition, supermodel Roshumba Williams is rounding up her top seven fashion stars of the week.The stars took a new style approach on the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards in London, as the theme of the night was "recycled, sustainable or vintage." Several celebrities rose to the occasion and reduced their carbon footprint with their sustainable styles."Little Women" star Saoirse Ronan wore a black Gucci gown that was made from leftover satin textiles. The Academy Award-nominated actress accessorized her simple dress with colorful earrings.Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was also poised perfection, wearing a recycled white Alexander McQueen gown. The Duchess of Cambridge first wore the gown during a 2012 visit to Malaysia. The dress' golden accents gave the gown a timeless quality, fit for a royal."Judy" star, and one of the top contenders to win the Oscar for best actress, Renée Zellweger was pristine in a pink, off-the-shoulder Prada piece. The actress completed the fitted look with art deco bangles and an artistic ring.Scarlett Johansson shimmered at the BAFTA awards in an Atelier Versace gown. Enhanced with feathers and cutouts, the dress accentuated the actress' features.Rising star Florence Pugh has been on Williams' top style list for several weeks in a row. The Academy Award-nominated "Little Women" actress upped her fashion game at the BAFTA Awards in a Dries van Noten cover up. The dramatic pink number enhanced Pugh's little black dress and classic Mary Jane stilettos.Also spotted on the BAFTA Awards red carpet was Zoe Kravitz, who looked just like an Oscar in her gold sequined Saint Laurent column gown. The "High Fidelity" actress gleamed in her bold yet sustainable Sardinian coral earrings.Back in the States, Matt Bomer donned a slim fit plum suit fitted with a fun patterned shirt. To top it off the actor rocked some blue suede shoes while at the season premiere of "The Sinner."Not only did the celebrities bring their A-game to the red carpet this week, but sticking with the sustainability theme earns them even more style points. Stay tuned for more fashion coverage from Williams, next time coming to you straight from the red carpet at the Academy Awards.