Celebrities receive the full star treatment on Oscar night

Sandy Kenyon has a look at how the stars are pampered on Hollywood's biggest night.

HOLLYWOOD, California --
It's never been a better time to be a star! Designers like Valentino, Dior and Badgley Mischka compete for the honor of clothing the famous.

"It's a really big deal now, and a lot goes into it so there's a lot of second guessing, but that's what makes it fun too," said Mischka.

Jewelers are eager to loan stars a fortune in precious gems.

At Kwiat/Fred Leighton, the old advice about "Never a borrower nor a lender be" doesn't apply.

And while we're on the subject of style, at a posh hotel in Beverly Hills, there's a suite where stars get to choose stuff to take home, for free.

"It's a fair exchange, what I call, because they get free stuff and in return they take picture with us, it gets the people to really see what's happening in their life, maybe support. "said curator Rafi Anteby.

The pampering doesn't end there. After all of the beauty treatments to get ready for Oscar night, the stress around the dress, the stars who appear on the show get their own "chill zone", just steps from the stage in the 'Dolby' theater.

The Rolex green room is an homage to the movies, and the marine watches that made the company famous.

It's designed to seem like you're underwater, but it's actually located on a loading dock at the Dolby Theater.

No stars were in there when I visited, but if you log on to the special Oscars section, there's a tour of the waiting room, and a lot more exclusive content.

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE tonight at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
