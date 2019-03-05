Arts & Entertainment

Celebrities react to the 'Leaving Neverland' documentary

The documentary is about the men who claim Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children.

Celebrities are reacting to HBO's new documentary called "Leaving Neverland."

Rosie O'Donnell" called it "haunting."

Judd Apatow said it would "take days to recover" from the documentary.

Part one of "Leaving Neverland" aired Sunday night, and part two aired Monday night.

Jackson's estate has criticized it, calling it "character assassination," leading them to file a $100 million lawsuit.
