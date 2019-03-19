Catch these 5 top films before they're gone from Houston theaters

It's harder than you think to know when the movie you hoped to see on the big screen will leave your local theater. Factors like ticket sales and distribution contracts figure into the equation, but in general, movies can stay in theaters anywhere from a mere two weeks to many months.
Read on for the highest-rated "old" new releases still screening in Houston theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has been a must-watch since its release on Feb. 14. Variety's Jay Weissberg said, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms," while Deborah Young of the Hollywood Reporter noted, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
"Gully Boy" is now only playing at one theater in Houston, which means it may not be screening for much longer. Get a piece of the action at AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Wednesday, March 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018. "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," according to Lawrence Ware of the New York Times, while the Atlantic's David Sims said, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is now only playing at two theaters in Houston -- which may signal that it's on its way out. Get a piece of the action at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Monday, March 18 and AMC Gulf Pointe 30 (11801 So Sam Houston Parkway East) through Wednesday, March 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare -- a romantic comedy -- and she is the leading lady.
With a Tomatometer Score of 70 percent and an Audience Score of 51 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch. "Unlike other movies where women bang their heads, this one's got a brain," noted Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post, while New York Magazine/Vulture's Bilge Ebiri said, "It's the 'Inception' of rom-coms. Sort of."
"Isn't It Romantic" is now only playing at three theaters in Houston -- a big hint that it could be leaving local theaters soon. You can catch it at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX (3839 Weslayan) through Monday, March 18; Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) through Wednesday, March 20; and AMC Gulf Pointe 30 (11801 So Sam Houston Parkway East) through Wednesday, March 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Happy Death Day 2U
Collegian Tree Gelbman wakes up in horror to learn that she's stuck in a parallel universe. Her boyfriend, Carter, is now with someone else, and her friends and fellow students seem to be completely different versions of themselves. When Tree discovers that Carter's roommate has been altering time, she finds herself once again the target of a masked killer. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save everyone.
With a Tomatometer Score of 67 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Happy Death Day 2U" is well worth a watch. The Atlantic's David Sims said, "Along the lines of other recent inexpensive genre efforts that behave more like franchise blockbusters by building out their lore and doubling down on their nerdiness," and Salon.com's Matthew Rozsa said, "It is instead that rarity -- a sequel that is both better than the original and manages to retroactively improve that movie."
"Happy Death Day 2U" is now only playing at five theaters in Houston -- a big hint that it could be leaving local theaters soon. You can catch it at AMC Willowbrook 24 (17145 Tomball Parkway) through Wednesday, March 20; Greenspoint Premiere Renaissance 15 (12300 N Freeway, #400) through Thursday, March 21; AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Wednesday, March 20; and Cinemark Memorial City (Located at Memorial City Mall) through Wednesday, March 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
A Dog's Way Home
A Dog's Way Home chronicles the heartwarming adventure of Bella, a dog who embarks on an epic 400-mile journey home after she is separated from her beloved human.
With a Tomatometer Score of 62 percent and an Audience Score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "A Dog's Way Home" is well worth a watch. Entertainment Weekly's Chris Nashawaty said, "Heartwarming, mildly funny and occasionally thrilling without ever being anything more than just fine," while Tomris Laffly of RogerEbert.com said, "A good dog movie with its heart in the right place."
"A Dog's Way Home" is now only playing at one theater in Houston -- which may signal that it's on its way out. Want to see for yourself? It's playing at America Cinemas Houston (535 Sharpstown Center) through Thursday, March 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
