disney+ streaming service

Casting call for Disney Quiz Game Show coming to Disney+

Test your Disney smarts on a new game show coming to Disney+. There's a casting call out for the Disney Quiz Game Show.

DISNEY+: What to know about price, release date, shows and more!

They're looking for teams of four. Questions include everything Disney, from info about movies and TV shows to Disney parks.

Since the show is casting now, it won't be on Disney+ when the streaming service debuts next month.

More information about casting can be found here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneydisney+ streaming serviceu.s. & worldgame show
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
'High School Musical' series on Disney+ renewed for season 2
Dream Job: Get paid to binge-watch Disney Plus
Watch the new trailer for 'Lady and the Tramp'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Popeye's Spicy Chicken Sandwich turned into costume
Places where it dropped to chilly 40s
Bregman or Altuve? 3-month-old babbles Astros player's name
NICU babies in Houston channeling inner Jose Altuve strength
Armed robbers get away seconds before deputy arrived
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
Where to watch the World Series for free in Houston
What JJ Watt and Simone Biles will be doing at the World Series
See all the new murals after each Astros playoff win
Several veteran Astros looking for first World Series ring
Woman saved by fiancee now has to plan funeral instead of wedding
More TOP STORIES News