Carrie Underwood gets emotional at Walk of Fame ceremony

Carrie Underwood was emotional as she spoke at her Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 20. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
It was a big day for Carrie Underwood. The former "American Idol" and seven-time Grammy-winning country singer saw her star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"How does a girl from Oklahoma end up with a star on the Walk of Fame? Belief," she said as she choked up with tears. "I have been so blessed in my life to have so many people who have ... believed in me."

Underwood was surrounded by friends and family, including her husband, former hockey player Mike Fisher, and their adorable 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

Underwood was joined at the ceremony by Simon Cowell and Brad Paisley. Paisley will co-host the Country Music Association Awards with Underwood for the 11th consecutive year in November.

Born March 10, 1983, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and raised on her parents' farm in the nearby rural town of Checotah, Underwood won her first Grammy in 2006 as best new artist and best female vocal country performance. She won again for best female vocal country performance in 2007 and 2008, won for best country collaboration with vocals in 2009 and best country solo performance in 2012 and 2014.

City News Service contributed to this report.
