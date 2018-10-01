EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4383012" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> She will face misdemeanor charges in connection with the Aug 29th fight at Angels Strip Club in Flushing.

Rapper Cardi B surrendered to police Monday morning to face charges in connection with an assault on two bartenders at a Queens strip club.She was charged with assault and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors, in connection with the August 29 fight at Angels Strip Club in Flushing.Cardi B received a desk appearance tickets to appear in court at a later date.Detectives are sorting out whether or not she was directly involved in the attack, which happened around 3 a.m.Attorney Jeff Kern said outside the Queens police station that he's "aware of no evidence" that Cardi B "caused anybody any harm."Cardi B smiled as she left the police station but did not comment.Police say she and her entourage were present at the time of the dispute, during which chairs and bottles were thrown and the two bartenders were hit with debris.Investigators say the fracas may have involved a romantic dispute.A little over a week after the alleged assault, Cardi B was involved in an altercation with rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.A person who witnessed the incident at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party said Minaj was finishing up a conversation when Cardi B tried to attack her.Video surfaced showing Cardi B lunging toward someone and being held back. She also reportedly threw one of her shoes at Minaj.Cardi B and Minaj have been rivals since Cardi B's growing success over the last year.She alluded to the fight on Instagram and said she was sparked because her mothering skills were disparaged. Cardi B recently had her first child, a girl, with rapper Offset.Minaj later commented about the incident on her Apple Music "Queen Radio" show the Monday after the altercation, calling it "so mortifying and so humiliating."