CARDI B

Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth reports on Cardi B's misdemeanor charges in connection to fight at Strip Club in Queens.

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens --
Rapper Cardi B surrendered to police Monday morning to face charges in connection with an assault on two bartenders at a Queens strip club.

She was charged with assault and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors, in connection with the August 29 fight at Angels Strip Club in Flushing.

Cardi B received a desk appearance tickets to appear in court at a later date.

EMBED More News Videos

She will face misdemeanor charges in connection with the Aug 29th fight at Angels Strip Club in Flushing.



Detectives are sorting out whether or not she was directly involved in the attack, which happened around 3 a.m.

Attorney Jeff Kern said outside the Queens police station that he's "aware of no evidence" that Cardi B "caused anybody any harm."

Cardi B smiled as she left the police station but did not comment.

Police say she and her entourage were present at the time of the dispute, during which chairs and bottles were thrown and the two bartenders were hit with debris.

Investigators say the fracas may have involved a romantic dispute.

A little over a week after the alleged assault, Cardi B was involved in an altercation with rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.

A person who witnessed the incident at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party said Minaj was finishing up a conversation when Cardi B tried to attack her.

Video surfaced showing Cardi B lunging toward someone and being held back. She also reportedly threw one of her shoes at Minaj.

RELATED: Cardi B escorted out of fashion party after lunging at Nicki Minaj

EMBED More News Videos

Cardi B escorted out of fashion party after lunging at Nicki Minaj


Cardi B and Minaj have been rivals since Cardi B's growing success over the last year.

She alluded to the fight on Instagram and said she was sparked because her mothering skills were disparaged. Cardi B recently had her first child, a girl, with rapper Offset.

SEE ALSO: Nicki Minaj calls altercation with Cardi B during NY Fashion Week party 'mortifying,' 'humiliating'

Minaj later commented about the incident on her Apple Music "Queen Radio" show the Monday after the altercation, calling it "so mortifying and so humiliating."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentCardi Bassaultu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CARDI B
Nicki Minaj calls altercation with Cardi B 'mortifying'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Cardi B pulls out of Bruno Mars tour after giving birth
Cardi B announces birth of her first child, a daughter
More Cardi B
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kanye West tweets about abolishing 13th amendment
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
Enter for a chance to win VIP passes to Monster Jam!
REPRESENTING H-TOWN: Drake surprises fans with Travis Scott
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Houston council set to vote on sex robot brothel ban
Body of missing 21-year-old man in Richmond found: Deputies
Officer charged with DWI had BAC nearly twice the legal limit
Memorial Hermann and Baylor Scott & White combine health systems
Deputies shoot suspect while serving warrant in the Heights
Texas sets new voter registration record
Kanye West tweets about abolishing 13th amendment
Procedure involving balloons and cement may treat back problems, doctors discover
Show More
Rain tapering off this afternoon
High school football player dies after suffering an injury
Aretha Franklin mural vandalized
MD Anderson doctor awarded Nobel Prize
PAINLESS BUT DEADLY: How to check your nails for melanoma
More News