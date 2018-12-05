ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram

Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram

NEW YORK --
Rapper Cardi B announced that she and her husband of one year, fellow rapper Offset, were calling it quits.

"Things just haven't been working out together for us for a long time, and it's nobody's fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore," Cardi B said in the Instagram video post.


She added that the two were still friends, they still talk, and they share their daughter 5-month-old Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Offset responded, "Y'all won."

They had been married back in September 2017.

Cardi B also noted in the video that it might take some time for them to get a divorce.

Also causing turmoil in the 26-year-old's life, a looming court date Friday in New York City. It stems from claims of assault at a strip club in Queens over the summer.

Cardi B escorted out of fashion party after lunging at Nicki Minaj

Cardi B escorted out of fashion party after lunging at Nicki Minaj

