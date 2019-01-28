Can't-miss family and learning events in Houston this week

USA Gap Year Fair 2019: Houston, TX

Words Matter

Won't You Be My Neighbor

Youth Performance Poetry Session

38% Off Bubble Soccer

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a gap year fair to bubble soccer, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---Does your student plan on taking a gap year between high school and college? Find out about the various gap year programs all over the world at this fair, where students and parents can meet face-to-face with program representatives.Thursday, Jan. 31, 6-8:30 p.m.Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, 8900 Bellaire Blvd.FreeLearn how to use language in the most effective way at the office, with clients and in your personal life at this three hour interactive workshop. Network with other professionals and get inspired by the seminar leaders.Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-noonLife's Little Blessings, 9901 Windmill Lakes Blvd.$10 (NAEYC MEMBER); $15 (General Admission)Bring the kids to this free screening of the the award-winning documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" The film documents the life of legendary children's television host Fred Rogers.Saturday, Feb. 2, 12:30-3 p.m.Life's Little Blessings, 9901 Windmill Lakes Blvd.FreeThis monthly event sponsored by Writers in the Schools pairs professional writers with aspiring teenage poets. Space is limited, so sign up soon for this month's poetry slam workshop.Friday, Feb. 1, 6:30-8 p.m.Discovery Green, 1500 McKinneyFreeGet 38 percent off bubble soccer for a group of four, six, eight or 10 with this deal. Participants in this unique game wear a protective plastic air bubble on their upper bodies while playing soccer on a turf field.2619 Polk St., South Central HoustonFrom $61.50 (38 percent discount off regular price)