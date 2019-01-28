Can't-miss family and learning events in Houston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
USA Gap Year Fair 2019: Houston, TX
Does your student plan on taking a gap year between high school and college? Find out about the various gap year programs all over the world at this fair, where students and parents can meet face-to-face with program representatives.
When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, 8900 Bellaire Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Words Matter
Learn how to use language in the most effective way at the office, with clients and in your personal life at this three hour interactive workshop. Network with other professionals and get inspired by the seminar leaders.
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Life's Little Blessings, 9901 Windmill Lakes Blvd.
Price: $10 (NAEYC MEMBER); $15 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Won't You Be My Neighbor
Bring the kids to this free screening of the the award-winning documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" The film documents the life of legendary children's television host Fred Rogers.
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 12:30-3 p.m.
Where: Life's Little Blessings, 9901 Windmill Lakes Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Youth Performance Poetry Session
This monthly event sponsored by Writers in the Schools pairs professional writers with aspiring teenage poets. Space is limited, so sign up soon for this month's poetry slam workshop.
When: Friday, Feb. 1, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP
38% Off Bubble Soccer
Get 38 percent off bubble soccer for a group of four, six, eight or 10 with this deal. Participants in this unique game wear a protective plastic air bubble on their upper bodies while playing soccer on a turf field.
Where: 2619 Polk St., South Central Houston
Price: From $61.50 (38 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal