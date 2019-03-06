rodeo houston

RODEO MEMORY: Camila Cabello meets up with Houston family of fans after reaching out on Twitter

EMBED <>More Videos

Camila Cabello took the time to meet up with some of her biggest fans the morning after her RodeoHouston performance.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After singing Selena's "Dreaming of You" during her RodeoHouston debut Tuesday night, Camila Cabello helped some of her own fans' dreams come true.

Houston mom Lan Nguyen tweeted to Cabello that she took four of her daughters to the concert, and one of her girls, who is 12 years old, is going through depression.

Nguyen added that her 12-year-old is a huge fan of Cabello's and seeing her happy at the show made her happy.



Cabello got wind of the tweet and said she wanted to meet them before she left town.



Although the family couldn't meet up with Cabello Tuesday night, the singer still found a way to catch up with them Wednesday morning.

Nguyen shared photos of Cabello at her hotel with the girls, where they shared hugs with the singer.



Cabello performed in front of a crowd of more than 55,000 Tuesday night and gave a nod to Queen of Cumbia, Selena, with a heartfelt rendition of the singer's "Dreaming of You."

RELATED: Camila Cabello sings Selena's 'Dreaming of You' in RodeoHouston debut

EMBED More News Videos

Camila Cabello honored Selena with a cover of the late singer's 'Dreaming of You.'

Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonhouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonmusic
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RODEO HOUSTON
Camila Cabello sings Selena's 'Dreaming of You' in rodeo debut
Huntsville native fulfills rodeo dream as one of world's best
How to avoid a fight over RodeoHouston seats
Girl with cancer helps deputies train K9s at RodeoHouston
TOP STORIES
Alleged drunk driver had BAC of .210 before fatal crash
Woman sleeping outside strip center set on fire in SW Houston
Proposed bill would halt STAAR test for 2 years
First all-female spacewalk set for March 29
Homeless veteran, woman behind GoFundMe scam plead guilty
9-year-old girl gets Chuck E Cheese to change MLB game
Longhorn has sad reaction after yoga ball pops during playtime
Show More
Heinz introduces two mayo mashups: Mayocue and Mayomust
Man arrested in December murder of Fairfield Inn hotel employee
Drink beer and save animals at Houston Zoo Brew
Santa Anita suspends racing indefinitely after 21st horse dies
Houston ranks No. 2 as most stressed city in Texas
More TOP STORIES News