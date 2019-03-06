RODEO MEMORY: Camila Cabello meets up with Houston family of fans after reaching out on Twitter

@Camila_Cabello I took 4 of my daughters to your concert tonight at the Houston’s Rodeo. One of my daughter whom is 12 years old, is going through depression right now. She is a big fan of yours, seeing how happy she is being at your concert made me so happy. Thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/3CpNBDbw6Y — Lan Nguyen (@HoungLan) March 6, 2019

Where are you guys?! DM me, I wanna meet her before I leave! https://t.co/RMh8CeDG1j — camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 6, 2019

Yes! We met her this morning. pic.twitter.com/cmQrxUgKpq — Lan Nguyen (@HoungLan) March 6, 2019

Camila Cabello honored Selena with a cover of the late singer's 'Dreaming of You.'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After singing Selena's "Dreaming of You" during her RodeoHouston debut Tuesday night, Camila Cabello helped some of her own fans' dreams come true.Houston mom Lan Nguyen tweeted to Cabello that she took four of her daughters to the concert, and one of her girls, who is 12 years old, is going through depression.Nguyen added that her 12-year-old is a huge fan of Cabello's and seeing her happy at the show made her happy.Cabello got wind of the tweet and said she wanted to meet them before she left town.Although the family couldn't meet up with Cabello Tuesday night, the singer still found a way to catch up with them Wednesday morning.Nguyen shared photos of Cabello at her hotel with the girls, where they shared hugs with the singer.Cabello performed in front of a crowd of more than 55,000 Tuesday night and gave a nod to Queen of Cumbia, Selena, with a heartfelt rendition of the singer's "Dreaming of You."