Burning Man canceled amid COVID-19 crisis, virtual event to be held

BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. -- The COVID-19 outbreak has also claimed one of summer's more colorful festivals; the organizers of Burning Man have canceled this year's event.

There's a lot more to Burning Man than the stereotypical forms of free expression it is well-known for. The event draws tens of thousands of people to an isolated spot in the Nevada desert, KTVN reported.

This year's Burning Man festival was slated to start Aug. 30 and run through Labor Day, per usual.

RELATED: South by Southwest canceled amidst coronavirus outbreak

The organization is offering refunds for people who already bought tickets.

It's asking for donations to help minimize layoffs and what it calls other "belt-tightening measures."

A "virtual Black Rock City" event will replace the annual gathering this year, according to the Burning Man website.
