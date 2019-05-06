Arts & Entertainment

Actor Luke Perry buried in biodegradable mushroom suit made by Bay Area-based company: daughter

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- A Mountain View-based company got to help fulfill one of late actor Luke Perry's final wishes.

Perry of "Beverly Hills 90210" fame, suffered a fatal stroke in March.

His daughter has now posted on Instagram saying Perry was laid to rest in a mushroom burial suit, which is "essentially an eco-friendly burial option via mushrooms."

RELATED: 'Riverdale,' '90210' co-stars and more remember Luke Perry

It was made by company Coeio.

The company's site says the suit, partially made of mushrooms, works by removing polluting toxins from the body while naturally breaking it down.

Perry's daughter wrote her dad discovered the suit and was very excited about it.

This image is a screen grab from Lemon Perry's Instagram page on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

This image is a screen grab from Lemon Perry's Instagram page on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmountain viewenvironmentbuzzworthycelebrity deathsnatureinstagramviral
RELATED
Luke Perry death: A look back at his career
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Luke Perry's deadly stroke: 911 call audio released
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News