BTS, Chance the Rapper to appear in GMA Summer Concert Series

Megastars BTS will kick off the series this year on Wednesday, May 15.
GMA says a ticket will required for entry to the BTS concert. REQUEST FREE TICKETS HERE!
**ONLY ON @GMA**— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 3, 2019
WEDNESDAY, May 15: @BTS_twt performs LIVE at our party in the Park, headlining our Summer Concert Series! It’s gonna be LIT! https://t.co/LUKfafWg8L#BTSonGMA#BTS#ARMY pic.twitter.com/VFWdSJqlR7
All other concerts will be free and open to the public and will take place on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
Here are the other performers announced:
May 24: Hozier
May 31: Ciara
June 7: Alessia Cara (This concert will take place in the GMA Times Square Studio.)
June 14: Ellie Goulding
JUNE 14: We got the fire, fire, fire because @elliegoulding will perform at our 2019 @GMA Summer Concert Series! #EllieGouldingOnGMA https://t.co/5Cfe4ILYL1 pic.twitter.com/3ZhjZWjtwR— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 3, 2019
June 21: Bastille
June 28: Adam Lambert
JUNE 28: @adamlambert performs at our 2019 @GMA Summer Concert Series!— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 3, 2019
WE 👏 ARE 👏SO 👏 PUMPED👏 #AdamLambertOnGMAhttps://t.co/5Cfe4ILYL1 pic.twitter.com/MeHZmhpMpD
July 5: Sabrina Carpenter
July 12: The Struts
July 19: Blink 182
July 26: Lady Antebellum
August 2: Pitbull
AUGUST 2: ¡DALE!— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 3, 2019
Mr. Worldwide is coming to Central Park! @pitbull heats up our 2019 @GMA Summer Concert Series lineup!
🔥 #PitbullOnGMA 🔥https://t.co/fpaWGDnEqU pic.twitter.com/8xnr8GFZ3Y
August 9: Keith Urban
AUGUST 9: Summer comes around with the one and only @KeithUrban! He’s part of our @GMA Summer Concert series LIVE in Central Park! #KeithUrbanOnGMAhttps://t.co/5Cfe4ILYL1 pic.twitter.com/McIihaRVkm— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 3, 2019
August 16: Chance the Rapper
AUGUST 16: @chancetherapper hits stage in Central Park for our 2019 @GMA Summer Concert series! #ChanceOnGMAhttps://t.co/jK9Gw9hE0C pic.twitter.com/wYlUxbSnei— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 3, 2019
August 23: French Montana
August 30: Kane Brown & Marshmello
Viewers interested in joining GMA in Central Park are encouraged to arrive at Rumsey Playfield via the 72nd Street entrance on Fifth Avenue at 6 a.m. when the park opens to the public.
The Summer Concert Series returns for the eleventh year to Central Park, home of City Parks Foundation's SummerStage Festival.