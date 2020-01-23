Arts & Entertainment

BTS is gracing Texas with 2 dates on their 2020 tour

South Korean boy band BTS is embarking on a worldwide Map of the Soul Tour, and Dallas will be the location of one of the few concerts in North America. The group will play two dates at Cotton Bowl Stadium, May 9 and 10.

The tour is said to be "their biggest North American tour ever," but it will still only consist of nine cities, starting with two concerts in Santa Clara, California on April 25 and 26. Additional stops will include Los Angeles, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Toronto, and Chicago.

The tour follows last year's massive BTS World Tour - 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself,' which sold out six stadium shows in the U.S. in mere minutes. The band also came to Fort Worth for two dates in September 2018.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdallasconcertlive musicentertainmentmusicu.s. & worldhouston culturemap
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen girl charged in shooting death of Lamar HS student
Shots fired at HPD officers by man as mother rolls out of car
6-year-old gets off school bus to find home up in flames
Rain is gone but the fog is back this morning
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail
DNA could free man convicted in 1988 murder of 4-year-old
Show More
This new Texas-Tulips location is now open
This Houston-area community will get the next Crystal Clear Lagoon
Have you received this message from FedEx? It could be a scam
ABC13's Morning News
Trump impeachment trial: Democrats face risks and limits
More TOP STORIES News