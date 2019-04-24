Britney Spears comments on rumors, death threats in Instagram post

After rumors of mental health problems, Britney Spears took to Instagram to set things straight and let her fans know she's OK."Hi guys. Just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well," she told her followers. "My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to do that. Don't worry I'll be back very soon."The "Piece of Me" singer went into further detail about her current situation in the caption writing, "I wanted to say hi because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!!""Wow!!! There's rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things - crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me," Spears continued.Spears then went on to slam her former manager Sam Lutfi for allegedly sending "fake emails" and indirectly addressed the #freebritney movement which has suggested she is being held against her will."I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address," Spears wrote.Earlier this month, People magazine reported the star had checked into a facility to seek "wellness treatment."In January, the pop star icon stepped back from her "Domination" residency in Las Vegas because of her father's health issues.