Bridgeland High School's 80's inspired Weezer lip dub video goes viral

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5244181" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Take on Me" was released by Swedish rock band A-Ha in 1985. Bridgeland students used a version of the song pop-punk band Weezer released in January.

So the Bridgeland High School in Cypress TX did this amazing “lip dub” video for our “Take On Me” cover (from Teal Album), including tons of re-created 80s movie scenes. Super clever, check it out! https://t.co/gquZuTrD0U — weezer (@Weezer) April 6, 2019

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- High school can be a drag, but what if just for one day, students looked past their insecurities. What if everybody was the same?"I got to have conversations with people that I thought I'd never really have conversations with, like football players when I'm in orchestra," said junior Ian Clark.The audio and video department at Bridgeland High School in Cypress has created a lip dub video that's already starting to go viral, and it's set to perhaps the most quintessential high school song ever made."Take on Me" was released by Swedish rock band A-Ha in 1985. Bridgeland students used a version of the song pop-punk band Weezer released in January."My dad, he's in Midland right now, but he called me and said that he had sent it to everybody at his workplace," said junior Sarah Gharst.Both Weezer and A-Ha have tweeted support for the video.Actor Jon Cryer has also weighed in, calling the students "amazing."But this project has far more meaning than your average viral video."My son, who passed away years ago, his favorite band was Weezer and his favorite movie was 'Ferris Bueller,'" explained audio and video teacher Trina Moore.Moore's son, Zack, was killed in a motorcycle crash 14 years ago. He went by the nickname "Moose" and was just 13 years old at the time of his death."It was hard and I quit teaching for a while," said Moore. "But I learned a lot from him about how to live a full, joyful life and now when I teach, that's really what I try to bring into the classroom."Students said the video has helped them realize that most high school students just want to enjoy spending time with each other."Even though you might be in widely different groups, overall, most of the people here just want to talk to other people and make friends and have fun," said Clark.