ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City officially has a new owner

EMBED </>More Videos

We now know the winning bidder for the iconic "Brady Bunch" house in Studio City.

LOS ANGELES, California --
We now know the winning bidder for the "Brady Bunch" house in Studio City -- cable network HGTV is the buyer.


The announcement made Tuesday morning.

Former NSYNC member Lance Bass tweeted that his offer for the house was accepted - only to later find out he was apparently outbid last weekend.

The home hit the market last month for the first time in 45 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityreal estatecelebrity homestelevisionCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
'American Idol' auditions are coming to Houston
Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Missing Baytown police officer found dead near his home
Largest wildfire in California history is burning now
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Research finds fecal bacteria in Guadalupe River
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia
Babies used to fight bullying
Man on the run who stabbed guard and rammed police car
Sex pills sold at Houston gas stations could put men in danger
Show More
City leaders want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
Save hundreds on back-to-school shopping at the thrift shop
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to boy robbed at lemonade stand
Texas Rangers searching for missing Seadrift woman
More News