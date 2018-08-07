LOS ANGELES, California --We now know the winning bidder for the "Brady Bunch" house in Studio City -- cable network HGTV is the buyer.
🎶Here’s the story🎵— HGTV (@hgtv) August 7, 2018
Guess who has a big project planned for this iconic ‘70s TV home? Watch for more clues, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/mgOqTeasRW
The announcement made Tuesday morning.
Former NSYNC member Lance Bass tweeted that his offer for the house was accepted - only to later find out he was apparently outbid last weekend.
With a heavy heart I post this... 😢 pic.twitter.com/sG8bBP142P— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 5, 2018
The home hit the market last month for the first time in 45 years.