'Boondocks Saints' actor Sean Patrick Flanery reveals he's a big fan of Marvin Zindler

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You may know Sean Patrick Flanery for his work in "The Boondock Saints" or "Dexter," but did you know he's from the Houston area?

The Sugar Land native stopped by the ABC13 studios for an interview with Pooja Lodhia, ahead of his appearance at the Fandemic Tour.

The comic con event is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at NRG, with celebrity guests like "The Walking Dead" stars Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Flanery talked about his film career, and we were excited to hear that he is a huge fan of Eyewitness News.

"People always ask me who I would geek and fan out for. Well, I'll tell you. I grew up here in Houston, Texas, watching channel 13 and I would geek out for Marvin Zindler Eyewitness News," Flanery said with his Marvin impersonation.

Flanery said he grew up watching Marvin and called him a "god."

Click here for schedule and ticket information about the Fandemic Tour.
