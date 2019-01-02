ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bob Einstein of 'Curb your Enthusiasm,' Super Dave fame dies at 76

Bob Einstein arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

LOS ANGELES --
The brother of Bob Einstein says the comedy veteran known for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" has died. He was 76.

Einstein's younger brother, filmmaker and actor Albert Brooks, posted a tweet Wednesday in which he said Einstein "will be missed forever."

Brooks called Einstein a great brother, father and husband as well as a "brilliantly funny man."

Details of Einstein's death were not immediately available.

Einstein created and played the spoof daredevil character Super Dave Osborne, who appeared on comedy-variety shows and specials.

Einstein played Marty Funkhouser on Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

He won an Emmy for writing on the 1960s series "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," on which he also played opposite Tom and Dick Smothers.

