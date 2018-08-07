ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bob Dylan announces Houston-area stop as part of major U.S. tour

EMBED </>More Videos

Bob Dylan will be peforming in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas --
Like a rolling stone, music icon Bob Dylan is taking to the road again for 25 U.S. dates this fall and the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land is the beneficiary of one of his stops.

The most storied singer-songwriter in the American songbook will perform on Sunday, October 14. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 10 at 10 am.

His Never Ending Tour recently traveled to Europe this spring and is currently selling out dates in Southeast Asia and Australia.

His latest musical output is the Live 1962-1966: Rare Performances from The Copyright Collections and the 2017 triple covers album Triplicate.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicfolk musicbob dylanHouston CultureMapSugar Land
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here's how you can win FREE tickets to watch "Selena" at MFAH
'Brady Bunch' house officially has a new owner
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
'American Idol' auditions are coming to Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman shoots man on bike after he allegedly exposed himself
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Boy allegedly said before dying
Clear Lake HS forever linked with NASA by historic soccer ball
Man accused of dismembering ex allegedly asked friend to help
Rapper Slim Thug giving away house to Hurricane Harvey victim
FLOOD OF FECES: Chaos erupts after sewage backs up in homes
Elderly woman in critical condition after stabbing in Galveston
Show More
Owner of troubled home foundation company dies
Missing Baytown police officer found dead near his home
Largest wildfire in California history is burning now
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Research finds fecal bacteria in Guadalupe River
More News