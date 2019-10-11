From "Achy Breaky Heart" to "Old Town Road": Billy Ray Cyrus makes a stop in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Country artist Billy Ray Cyrus is coming to Katy.The "Old Town Road" singer will be performing at country music bar, Mo's Place."This is just one of those really cool honky-tonks that everybody knows about if you're from Nashville and play around the country," said artist Johnny McGuire, who sings with Cyrus on his latest single. "It's kind of a coming of age thing in the business. If you've played Mo's, you know you're on the right track."Mo Jeloudarzadeh opened Mo's 31 years ago with 1200 square feet of space and a couple of bar stools.He was born and brought up in Iran, but moved to Texas to study engineering at the University of Houston. A part time job washing dishes inspired Mo to open his own bar, and he started bringing then unknown country artists."Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Blake Shelton, every one of the major acts, this is where they started," Jelousarzadeh explained.Over the years, the bar has expanded six times and every big name in country music has stopped by.Mo has even been honored by the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame."If it's possible for a young man from ancient Persia to be successful, it is here for all our children," he said. "I encourage them. As long as you work hard, you do things right, you will be successful."