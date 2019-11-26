Arts & Entertainment

Billie Eilish named Billboard's 2019 'Woman of the Year'

Billie Eilish won new artist of the year and favorite alternative rock artist at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD -- Billie Eilish will be honored as Billboard's 2019 "Woman of the Year" next month.

She'll join fellow honorees Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile and Nicki Minaj at the "Women in Music" event Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

At 17, Eilish is Billboard's youngest-ever "Woman of the Year" recipient, and is the first artist born in the 21st century to top the Billboard 200 albums chart with her acclaimed debut "When we All Fall Asleep, Where do We Go?"

She won two 2019 American Music Awards, for Best New Artist and Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock.

"Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms, leaving an indelible impact on the global cultural zeitgeist," said Hannah Karp, Billboard's editorial director.

"Her ability to speak to the Gen-Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today's society has quickly allowed Billie to grow to the top of the charts, breaking the mold for this generation with her electric hair-color and sharp attitude."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsmusic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family facing tragic fight after teens hit and killed in US-59 crash
Teacher's aide accused of having sex with student in storage unit
18-wheeler splits in half after crashing into bridge on I-45
ABC13 Evening News for November 23, 2019
Wild hogs attacked and killed woman found dead, sheriff confirms
Ex-husband sentenced to 50 years in murder of woman at League City home
Video shows Sugar Land shooting suspect at Buc-ee's parking lot
Show More
Trump to sign animal cruelty bill into law, making it a federal felony
Cool front could affect your travel, holiday plans
Houston-based chain that filed for bankruptcy to reopen stores
Wrapped presents on a plane: What to know before holiday travel
Search continues for suspect who killed young father in garage
More TOP STORIES News