Indie-pop sensation Billie Eilish announces Houston concert date

She has created a name for herself in music and fashion with her unique sound, moody lyrics and striking designer-brand style.
Billie's latest album, "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?", came out in March.
Billie has added 3 shows in October to the WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, TOUR in Oklahoma and Texas. Registration for the Verified Fan presale is now open until 11:59pm ET tomorrow night and the presale begins Thursday at 10am CT. General on sale begins Friday at 12pm CT. pic.twitter.com/JmekqqLAAq— billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 8, 2019
She is currently on a world tour and just announced that she will be coming for her first-ever show in Houston on October 10.
Tickets will go on sale on the Toyota Center website at noon on Friday.
RELATED:
ACL Music Fest 2019 drops bombshell lineup with Cardi B, Guns N' Roses, and more