Indie-pop sensation Billie Eilish announces Houston concert date

Billie has added 3 shows in October to the WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, TOUR in Oklahoma and Texas. Registration for the Verified Fan presale is now open until 11:59pm ET tomorrow night and the presale begins Thursday at 10am CT. General on sale begins Friday at 12pm CT.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Since the release of her single "Ocean Eyes" on SoundCloud when she was just 13 years old, Billie Eilish has emerged as a rising superstar on the music scene.She has created a name for herself in music and fashion with her unique sound, moody lyrics and striking designer-brand style.Billie's latest album, "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?", came out in March.She is currently on a world tour and just announced that she will be coming for her first-ever show in Houston on October 10.Tickets will go on sale on theat noon on Friday.