Indie-pop sensation Billie Eilish announces Houston concert date

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Since the release of her single "Ocean Eyes" on SoundCloud when she was just 13 years old, Billie Eilish has emerged as a rising superstar on the music scene.

She has created a name for herself in music and fashion with her unique sound, moody lyrics and striking designer-brand style.



Billie's latest album, "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?", came out in March.



She is currently on a world tour and just announced that she will be coming for her first-ever show in Houston on October 10.

Tickets will go on sale on the Toyota Center website at noon on Friday.

