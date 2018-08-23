ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bike, dance, sip: Here's what to do in Houston this weekend

Photo: Miguel Maldonado/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From sipping local boutique wines to biking Sade-style, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

7th Annual Wine & Food Fest





Make a toast to the end of summer at Houston's seventh annual Wine & Food Fest (formerly known as the Pearland Annual Wine & Food Festival). Taking over Esplanade Plaza this Saturday afternoon, the festival showcases the city's diversity while featuring tastings with more than 14 local boutique wineries and the creations of local chefs, artists and vendors, as well as live music and entertainment.

When: Saturday, August 25, 1-8 p.m.
Where: Esplanade Plaza, 2600 Navigation Blvd.
Price: $30 general admission or $55 VIP; free for designated drivers

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

National Whiskey Sour Day





Join a pop-up whiskey party this Saturday afternoon. In honor of this Saturday's National Whiskey Day, DowntownFest Houston is hosting a whiskey-centric gathering at a secret venue downtown. Simply register for the event, keep an eye out for the official announcement, then pop up at the spontaneous party.

When: Saturday, August 25, 2-6 p.m.
Where: TBD
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Night Light Vibe: The Return of Sade





Cruise the city, Sade-style, with LetsDoThisHouston and 3rd Ward Tours. The guided bike ride, set to the beloved singer-songwriter's hits, will lead participants through a 1.5-hour route through the 3rd Ward. Rides for Friday and Saturday evenings have already sold out, but there's still time to grab tickets to join Sunday's crew.

When: Friday, August 24, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: 3rd Ward Tours, 2301 Elgin St.
Admission: $11 - $23

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Crazy Rich Asians' to get a sequel after becoming a box office hit
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Pink stops concert to comfort fan who recently lost mother
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Murder victim also suspected in killing of boyfriend's wife
2 women allegedly steal $3,000 worth of makeup in New Caney
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Man in J.J. Watt jersey arrested after high-speed chase
Man who claimed self-defense in Katy mom's shooting back in jail
Homeowner raising Rosenberg home 10 feet after Harvey
Woman calls cops on 8-year-old girl for walking her dog alone
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Show More
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
Sears store closing, liquidation sale could begin next week
Harris County voters to decide on multi-billion dollar bond issue
You know it's hot in Houston when...
Masked robber on the run after attacking woman in her own home
More News