ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Houston rapper Big T remembered by family and friends at funeral service

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston rapper Big T remembered by family and friends at funeral service. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A funeral service was held Saturday afternoon for Houston rapper Big T.

Big T, notable for his hook on Lil' Troy's hit "Wanna Be a Baller," was laid to rest in southwest Houston.

Born Terence Prejean, Big T released a number of his own albums, including "Power Move" and "Million Dollar Hooks" in 2000 and 2001, respectively.

His wife, Melanie Prejean, told ABC13 that he used his last breath to save her and their son's lives.

Last Sunday, Big T was behind the wheel of his truck when his family believes he had a medical emergency. Melanie said she was able to pull the vehicle off onto the shoulder of the South Loop near Cresmont and get help.

EMBED More News Videos

The widow of Houston rapper Big T told Eyewitness News he used his last breath to save her and their son's lives.


Big T died on Monday at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

An official cause of death is pending.

Big T leaves behind his wife and eight adult sons.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsrappermusic newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News