SUMMER FUN: Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures opens all slides

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures has announced the opening of all of its slides.Grand Texas made the announcement Thursday.The long-awaited Grand Texas Big Rivers & Gator Bayou Adventure Park opened earlier this year.The new water park has the largest lazy river in the Houston area, giant water slides and even a wave pool.It also includes a petting zoo, where you can get up close and personal with young alligators and goats, pony rides and a giant maze for those looking to stay dry.Some of the park's thrilling attractions include the Boca Chica Bay Wave pool, Rio GRAND River for the family, Gator Splash and Pillwog puddle, which is perfect for the littlest guest to have a splash in.