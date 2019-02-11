ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik says United 'shut door in her face' at IAH

Mayim Bialik tweeted that a United Airlines agent at IAH wouldn't allow her to board her flight and "shut the door in (her) face."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Bialik was at Bush International Airport on Sunday night for much longer than she planned.


Bialik was at Bush International Airport on Sunday night for much longer than she planned.

The Big Bang Theory actress says that after running through the airport to make her flight, a crew member refused to let her board the plane because her carry-on luggage wouldn't fit.



The actress also claimed that five other passengers - each of whom she says also had a carry-on - were allowed to board the flight.


Bialik says that she had to run to the flight because of a delay from her earlier Houston flight.

A representative from United told ABC13: "We were able to get Ms. Bialik on the next flight to Los Angeles last night and we are reviewing what happened with our team in Houston."
