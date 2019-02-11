To the @UnitedAirlines flight attendant who shut the boarding gate in my face. I made my connecting flight in Houston. it was a tight squeeze but You said there were plenty of open seats. when you saw my carry on suitcase you said there was no room and shut the door in my face. — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) February 11, 2019

And also why couldn’t my little suitcase somehow fit? Maybe the first class seat I was supposed to sit in could have held it and I would have gladly sat in all of the open seats anywhere on that plane. :( — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) February 11, 2019

And there were five other people from my flight standing there with me who she let on the plane. Maybe she just doesn’t like The Big Bang Theory. They all had carry-on luggage too. — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) February 11, 2019

Mayim Bialik tweeted that a United Airlines agent at IAH wouldn't allow her to board her flight and "shut the door in (her) face."Bialik was at Bush International Airport on Sunday night for much longer than she planned.Theactress says that after running through the airport to make her flight, a crew member refused to let her board the plane because her carry-on luggage wouldn't fit.The actress also claimed that five other passengers - each of whom she says also had a carry-on - were allowed to board the flight.Bialik says that she had to run to the flight because of a delay from her earlier Houston flight.A representative from United told ABC13: "We were able to get Ms. Bialik on the next flight to Los Angeles last night and we are reviewing what happened with our team in Houston."