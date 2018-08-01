Beauty and fashion magazine Vogue is changing how it does business with celebrities for the first time in more than a century.There are reports that Beyoncé will be featured on its September issue.The publication has plans to give the singer "unprecedented control" over her photographs and captions.Beyoncé will also be writing the photographs' captions herself.Affectionately known as "Queen Bee," the singer has used her star power to get the publication to hire its first black cover photographer.