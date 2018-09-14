ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce's protegees Chloe x Halle visit ABC13 ahead of On the Run Tour II

Watch ABC13 live video from anywhere - your phone, your mobile device or your computer!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston native Beyonce is joining forces with her rap star husband Jay-Z for the On the Run II Tour.

Joining the power couple on Sept. 15 at NRG Stadium will be Chloe and Halle.

EMBED More News Videos

Do you know how much Beyonce and Jay Z are worth?


The two sisters were discovered by Beyonce in 2013 and have since signed to her label, Parkwood Entertainment.

Chloe x Halle released their debut album, "The Kids are Alright," earlier this year and have since became the opening act for Queen B's OTR II tour.

The sisters will perform Friday night at the House of Blues.

The OTR II tour is a play on Beyonce and Jay-Z's 2014 tour name, On the Run.

The tour includes 21 stops in the U.S. with two Texas shows. The tour kicked off June 6 in the U.K. with their first stop in the states on July 25 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbeyoncejay zconcerttoyota centerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Live' EP Michael Gelman now a Guinness World Record holder
Looking back at 'Fluffy Day' in Houston for Gabriel Iglesias
'Boondocks Saints' actor reveals he's super fan of Marvin Zindler
Angry fans attack Willie Nelson over Beto rally appearance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Hurricane Florence: Track Category 1 storm as it makes landfall on North Carolina coast
'I'm not cut;' Storm debris hits ABC13 Ted Oberg during live shot
Ted Oberg reports in the center of Hurricane Florence
People trapped on roofs and in attics as Florence batters NC
Constant rainfall flooding streets again in Galveston
1 person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Sugar Land
Flash Flood Watch for parts of SE Texas until 4 p.m.
Hurricane Florence by the numbers
Show More
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from NC hotel
US-290 construction postponed a second time due to weather
HPD: Parents leave kids behind in car after police chase
Hempstead ISD bus carrying students involved in crash
More News