Houston native Beyonce is joining forces with her rap star husband Jay-Z for the On the Run II Tour.Joining the power couple on Sept. 15 at NRG Stadium will be Chloe and Halle.The two sisters were discovered by Beyonce in 2013 and have since signed to her label, Parkwood Entertainment.Chloe x Halle released their debut album, "The Kids are Alright," earlier this year and have since became the opening act for Queen B's OTR II tour.The sisters will perform Friday night at the House of Blues.The OTR II tour is a play on Beyonce and Jay-Z's 2014 tour name, On the Run.The tour includes 21 stops in the U.S. with two Texas shows. The tour kicked off June 6 in the U.K. with their first stop in the states on July 25 in Cleveland, Ohio.