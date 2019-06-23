disney

Beyonce, Donald Glover sing 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight?' from 'Lion King': LISTEN

Get ready to feel the love tonight, Beyhive.

Disney has released an extended spot featuring a preview of Donald Glover (Simba) and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala) performing the iconic song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" from the studio's upcoming "The Lion King" remake.



The new take on the beloved 1994 animated classic is among the most anticipated films out this summer. Fans got an in-depth look, including the new rendition of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," when the most recent full-length trailer was released in April.

The all-star cast will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and John Oliver as Zazu. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

"The Lion King" will hit theaters on July 19, 2019. Advanced tickets go on sale at 6 a.m. P.T. on Monday, June 24.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

MORE ON DISNEY AND PIXAR FILMS

Pixar's 'Onward' debuts teaser trailer

Summer movie preview: 'Toy Story,' 'Aladdin,' 'Lion King,' among movies with familiar characters returning to theaters

Star Wars films unveiled, Avatar sequels bumped in updated Disney film slate

What to know about upcoming streaming service Disney+
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeyoncedisneymovie newsmusic news
DISNEY
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Disney makes surprise delivery to kids at Texas Children's
'The Lion King' opening weekend sets July box office record
'Avengers: Endgame' passes 'Avatar' as No. 1 grossing film of all time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News