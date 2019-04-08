Arts & Entertainment

Beyoncé 'Homecoming' documentary giving in-depth look at Coachella performance to drop on Netflix

Netflix is getting in formation for Queen Bey.

It will air a documentary called "Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé," which will give fans an in-depth look at Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella performance.

Beyoncé headlined the festival, becoming the first woman of color to do so.

The speculation that Netflix might be involved with a Beyoncé-affiliated project began when the streaming service tweeted the word "Homecoming" written in Greek letters on a yellow background.



Members of the Beyhive, a.k.a the fans who devoutly follow Beyoncé, got to work pulling clues from the elusive tweet, noting that "Homecoming" is the name of a fashion collection by the star as well as her scholarship program, the Homecoming Scholars Award Program.

And last year during her Coachella show, Beyoncé sported a yellow hoodie with Greek letters on it, as she honored Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The film, which "reveals the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement," premieres on Netflix April 17.

