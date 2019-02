Queen Bey and Jay-Z are paying tribute to another member of royalty.The duo appeared in front of a portrait of Meghan Markle and sent their congratulations to the soon-to-be mom.The sweet gesture happened as part of their acceptance speech after winning best international group at the Brit Awards.Beyonce posted a picture on her Instagram featuring herself, Jay-Z and a framed picture of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.