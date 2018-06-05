As part of the BeyGOOD initiative, the couple have teamed with The Prince's Trust and Global Citizen to reward fans for performing charitable acts.
The program is "calling upon you to lift your voices," said an official release from Ivy McGregor, director of philanthropy and corporate relations for Parkwood Entertainment.
"Wherever you are and whatever skills, talents and resources you possess, are of value to others in your community, country and across the globe," she added.
The BeyGoodDoGood campaign kicks off Wednesday in Wales and continues through the European leg of the tour starting on June 19 in Amsterdam.
The tour will hit Houston, Beyonce's hometown, on Sept. 15, 2018.
