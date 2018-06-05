ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce and JAY-Z trading good deeds for 'On The Run II' concert tickets in UK and Europe

EMBED </>More Videos

Beyonce and JAY-Z are rewarding fans who perform charitable acts with the chance to win free concert tickets. (KTRK)

Beyonce fans in the UK will have a chance to earn tickets to her 'On The Run II' tour alongside husband JAY-Z this summer, and all it costs is an act of kindness.

As part of the BeyGOOD initiative, the couple have teamed with The Prince's Trust and Global Citizen to reward fans for performing charitable acts.

The program is "calling upon you to lift your voices," said an official release from Ivy McGregor, director of philanthropy and corporate relations for Parkwood Entertainment.

Click here to learn how you can get involved

"Wherever you are and whatever skills, talents and resources you possess, are of value to others in your community, country and across the globe," she added.

The BeyGoodDoGood campaign kicks off Wednesday in Wales and continues through the European leg of the tour starting on June 19 in Amsterdam.

The tour will hit Houston, Beyonce's hometown, on Sept. 15, 2018.

Former Prairie View A&M band members join Beyonce on stage for historic Coachella performance
EMBED More News Videos

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbeyoncejay zconcertcharitiesu.s. & worldeuropemusic newsgood news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News