Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California.

Beyonce fans in the UK will have a chance to earn tickets to her 'On The Run II' tour alongside husband JAY-Z this summer, and all it costs is an act of kindness.As part of the BeyGOOD initiative, the couple have teamed with The Prince's Trust and Global Citizen to reward fans for performing charitable acts.The program is "calling upon you to lift your voices," said an official release from Ivy McGregor, director of philanthropy and corporate relations for Parkwood Entertainment."Wherever you are and whatever skills, talents and resources you possess, are of value to others in your community, country and across the globe," she added.kicks off Wednesday in Wales and continues through the European leg of the tour starting on June 19 in Amsterdam.The tour will hit Houston, Beyonce's hometown, on Sept. 15, 2018.