Best 2019 Summer Activities for the Whole Family

SUMMER OF FUN
Trying to make the most out of your Summer vacation can be tough, especially when summer camp is over! That's why we've created the Summer of Fun Guide to assist you as you search for activities, where to eat, pools to swim in and family time!
TOP PICKS
Here are our Top Picks for our Summer of Fun Guide. Deals are available all summer long!
PLACES TO GO:
MILLER OUTDOOR THEATRE
Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park is unique in the United States, offering an eight-month season of professional entertainment that is artistically excellent, culturally diverse and always FREE of charge to the public. This is the largest "always free" program of its kind in the country, only at Miller Outdoor Theater.
- PRICE: Free
- LOCATION: 6000 Hermann Park Dr. Houston, TX 77030
- EVENTS SCHEDULE: Miller Outdoor Theatre Schedule
MOODY GARDENS
Moody Gardens is an educational tourist destination. It features three main pyramid attractions; Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid and Discovery Pyramid. These pyramids include animals, fish, butterflies, and free-roaming monkeys. Other major attractions include white sand beaches, Moody Gardens water parks and pools for children, lazy rivers, golf course and Moody Gardens hotel. Great for all ages, including teens!
- PRICE: Prices vary per attraction
- LOCATION:1 Hope Blvd. Galveston, TX 77554
- BOOK: Moody Gardens Rooms
- EVENTS SCHEDULE: Moody Gardens Attractions
SOUTH SHORE HARBOUR RESORT
South Shore Harbour Resort is the largest full-service waterside resort and conference center in Southeast Texas. South Shore Harbour is in Clear Lake just 30 minutes south of Houston. They offer accommodations, an oasis pool, dining and more!
- PRICE: Prices vary per attraction
- LOCATION: 2500 South Shore Blvd. League City, TX 77573
- BOOK: South Shore Harbour Resort Rooms
- EVENTS SCHEDULE: South Shore Harbour Resort Events
RECIPES TO COOK:
TOP SUMMER RECIPES FROM GOYA FOODS
ABC13 Goya Foods Recipes are the perfect recipes to get you and your family through the summer! Goya recipes include Strawberry Banana Froyo, Sauteed Fish, Coffee Rub Steak and more! Check it out!
_______________________________________________________________________
MORE IDEAS FOR SUMMER FUN
VISIT:
SCHLITTERBAHN
Schlitterbahn is a water amusement park with outdoor attractions open seasonally.
- Price: $40-55 | Location: 2026 Lockheed Rd, Galveston, TX 77554
HOUSTON DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM
Houston Downtown Aquarium is the perfect spot for dinning, watching sea life, touch pools, shark tanks and displays of aquatic ecosystems.
- Price: $9.99-12.99 | Location: 410 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002
SPACE CENTER HOUSTON
Space Center Houston is the gateway to NASA Johnson Space Center and Houston's first Smithsonian Affiliate museum, inspires wonder in space for the whole family.
- Price: $24-29 | Location: 1601 E NASA Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058
KEMAH BOARDWALK
Kemah Boardwalk features restaurants, retails shops and amusements on a 60-acre boardwalk on the Texas Gulf Coast.
- Price: Prices vary per attraction | Location: 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565
SPLASHWAY WATER PARK
Splashway Water Park is a family-friendly water-park featuring slides, a wave pool, lazy river and on-site campgrounds.
- Price: $30-45 | Location: 5211 Main St, Sheridan, TX 77475
OUTDOOR FUN:
Click the links below for more details on outdoor destinations.
Galveston
Buffalo Bayou
Discovery Green
Hermann Park
Memorial Park
Waugh Bridge
MUSEUMS:
THE MENIL COLLECTION
The Menil Collection has over 17,000 paintings, sculptures, prints, drawings, photographs and rare books.
- Price: Free | Location: 1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF HOUSTON
The Children's Museum of Houston is a children's museum that provides activities and events for kids and family fun.
- Price: $11-12 | Location: 1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004
THE HOUSTON MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE
The Houston Museum of Natural Science is a natural history museum that has wildlife, dinosaurs, and more.
- Price: $16-25 | Location: 5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030
THE MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS
The Museum of Fine Arts has approximately over 64,000 works from six continents and one of the largest museum in the US.
- Price: $10-14 | Location: 1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005
THE HEALTH MUSEUM
The Health Museum is an interactive exhibit on health, medical science and the human body.
- Price: $7-9 | Location: 1515 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX 77004