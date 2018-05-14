ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Benedict Cumberbatch will only accept roles with equal pay for female co-stars

EMBED </>More Videos

Cumberbatch has also started a new production company called SunnyMarch, which will focus on female-centered projects. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is calling for actors to fight for equal pay for female co-stars in a new interview with Radio Times magazine.

"Equal pay and a place at the table are the central tenets of feminism," Cumberbatch said in the the magazine.

"Look at your quotas. Ask what women are being paid, and say: 'If she's not paid the same as the men, I'm not doing it.'"

Cumberbatch is an Emmy-winning actor best know for his role in the British television show Sherlock, as well as playing Dr. Stephen Strange in Marvel's Doctor Strange and Avengers: Infinity Wars.

The actor has also started a new production company called SunnyMarch, which will focus on female-centered projects.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentactorcelebritymarvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News