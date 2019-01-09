BAFTA 2019 nominations: 'The Favourite' is the favorite

One of the biggest entertainment award shows of the year in Britain has announced its nominations.
The list came out Wednesday for the British Academy Film Awards, better known as the BAFTAs (for host organization British Academy of Film and Television Arts). The Favourite, a British comedy about a power struggle between two female confidants of Queen Anne, came away with 12 nominations, more than any other film.
Also hitting a high note was Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and the Lady Gaga-led A Star Is Born remake. Both films, along with the Netflix Spanish-language art piece Roma, came away with seven nominations.
The awards show, which is considered one of the last precursors for the Oscars, will take place Feb. 10 in London.
Here's a look at all the BAFTA Award film nominees:
BEST FILM
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Writer-director Daniel Kokotajlo for Apostasy
Writer-director Michael Pearce and producer Lauren Dark for Beast
Writer-director-producer Chris Kelly for A Cambodian Spring
Writer-director Leanne Welham and producer Sophie Harman for Pili
Writer-director Richard Billingham and producer Jacqui Davies for Ray & Liz
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters
DOCUMENTARY
Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
ANIMATED FILM
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
DIRECTOR
Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
Pawe Pawlikowski for Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón for Roma
Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Cold War
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
Vice
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
LEADING ACTRESS
Glenn Close in The Wife
Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman in The Favourite
Viola Davis in Widows
LEADING ACTOR
Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born
Christian Bale in Vice
Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan in Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen in Green Book
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams in Vice
Claire Foy in First Man
Emma Stone in The Favourite
Margot Robbie in Mary Queen Of Scots
Rachel Weisz in The Favourite
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali in Green Book
Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell in Vice
Timothée Chalamet in Beautiful Boy
ORIGINAL MUSIC
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
EDITING
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Vice
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
COSTUME DESIGN
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen Of Scots
MAKE UP & HAIR
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen Of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice
SOUND
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
I'm OK
Marfa
Roughhouse
BRITISH SHORT FILM
73 Cows
Bachelor, 38
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
EE RISING STAR AWARD
Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
