Arts & Entertainment

'Bad Bunny' puts on free show aboard bus to salute Latinos, front-line workers

NEW YORK -- Reggaeton star 'Bad Bunny' put on a free show for a good cause - and his stage was a bus.

Bad Bunny kept the music going from Yankee Stadium to Harlem Hospital.

He belted out some of his hit songs like 'BYE ME FUI," "Callaita," "Te Boté" and "Yo Perreo Sola" from the top of the moving bus.

The show eventually pulled a stop at the hospital - that is where he gave a tribute performance dedicated to healthcare workers.

The concert featured special virtual appearance by J Balvin, Sech and Mora.

Bad Bunny also commemmorated the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria making landfall in his native Puerto Rico.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityconcertfree concert
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beta expected to make landfall Monday evening near Matagorda Bay
Areas in Galveston Co. experience flooding during high tides
Gov. Abbott on storm: 'We do anticipate heavy flooding'
Houston-area school closings and delays
Evacuation orders in your area ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
4 safe, simple ways Houstonians can help neighbors in need
4 killed in plane crash near east Texas airport, FAA says
Show More
Houston doctor dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
Bill O'Brien kneels during National Anthem at home opener
US Marshals plead for help finding dangerous fugitive
Crash splits rideshare car, 2 passengers killed
Emmy-winning actresses don Breonna Taylor shirts during broadcast
More TOP STORIES News