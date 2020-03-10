jimmy kimmel

'Bachelor' Pilot Pete weighs in on clapping after a flight lands: 'It's pretty much useless'

LOS ANGELES -- Bad news, end-of-flight clappers: Your show of support for the captain apparently goes unnoticed, at least in the moment.

That's according to current "Bachelor" Peter Weber, a commercial airline pilot known as "Pillot Pete," who spilled the beans about applause at the end of the flight in a segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday evening.

Weber told Kimmel the pilots in the cockpit can't hear the applause, explaining: "We have noise-canceling headphones on to help with all the air going over the windshield, and we have that cockpit door which is reinforced like crazy. It's pretty much useless."



"Keep doing it because it makes us feel good knowing that it happened," Weber added.

"Here's to positive reinforcement, no matter how ridiculous," Kimmel joked.

Catch "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT | 10:35 p.m. CT on ABC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livetelevisionsocietyabcbachelorjimmy kimmelfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL
Celtics fan Mark Wahlberg talks getting booed at Lakers game
Iliza Shlesinger landed role in Wahlberg film by ignoring audition advice
Jimmy Kimmel 'grateful for the time we had' with Gianna, Kobe Bryant
Harrison Ford talks 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' appearance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about 13 COVID-19 cases in Houston-area
Get your COVID-19 questions answered here
Map of confirmed US and world coronavirus cases
Texas A&M delaying restart of classes after spring break
Nursing homes are "ground zero" for COVID-19
37 asked to isolate after Egypt trip with Houston museum
Video shows car dealership worker crashing with METRORail
Show More
Less rain, more fog on Wednesday
Flying United? Carrier anticipates flight cuts going into May
Fist bumps are out? The World Health Organization says yes
Deputies tried to stop wrong-way driver before deadly crash
Body of woman discovered in Lake Houston
More TOP STORIES News