the bachelor

Peter Weber to find love as 'The Bachelor' in January

LOS ANGELES -- Peter Weber, or Pilot Pete as known by many fans, will kick off his romantic journey as the Bachelor with a three-hour premiere event in January.

Bachelor Nation was shocked after Hannah Brown ended their relationship on "The Bachelorette," especially upon hearing about the specifics of their date in that infamous windmill. Now, Peter is back and ready to capture the hearts of America and hopefully his future wife.

Peter, 28, grew up in Westlake Village, only a few minutes from "The Bachelor" mansion. The new Bachelor was raised with a steady example of love and partnership, as his parents have been married for over thirty years.

Now that Peter has achieved his career goals of working as a captain for a major commercial airline, he is ready to take the next step in finding his partner.

The premiere will feature a daring group date and a surprise visitor that will have "everyone talking."

"The Bachelor" season 24 premieres on Monday, Jan. 6, on ABC.
