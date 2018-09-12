COMINGUPROSES

'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Recapping the finale and beyond

Jennifer Matarese interviews Chris Harrison about the proposals and breakups. (@bachparadise/Twitter)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
"Bachelor in Paradise" Season 5 may have ended, but the controversy remains.

The season ended with two couples getting engaged, two couples getting back together on the reunion show after breaking up in Mexico, and another couple breaking up on stage at the reunion.

The engagements shocked host Chris Harrison though!

"You know, maybe we're just not going to get any this season," Harrison said. "I mean, you never know, it's not a guarantee and we don't force anyone to do anything."

The rose master took some time out to weigh in on the status of the resulting relationships after the finale.

Bachelor Nation was left with two engaged couples: Jenna & Jordan and Krystal & Chris; two on the mend being Grocery Store Joe & Kendall and Kevin & Astrid, and one breakup Annaliese and Kamil.

"If you are going to be blown away by anybody, Chris and Krystal," Harrison said. "Two villains that really came into Paradise just for redemption and to change public opinions of themselves and the fact that they fell in love and got engaged, and I don't know if you can compare love but, they may be more in love than any couple we've ever had. They are all in, in each other's souls."

Even their moms are best friends now!

The big bombshell fell before the reunion show aired Tuesday night and has continued to explode into Wednesday. A spoiler blog published tweets believed to be from Jenna Cooper to a man she allegedly had an intimate relationship with after appearing on "Bachelor in Paradise." That would mean she was involved with this man while engaged to Jordan Kimball.

Many hoped, for Jordan's sake, that this couldn't be true. However, Jordan spoke out to People and said, "I read those texts and in my heart, I know it's her."

He went on to say that he feels sick and doesn't know how to handle this.

Jenna released a statement exclusively to People denying the allegations against her.

To hear more about the couples and the breakups this season, check out the video interview above.
