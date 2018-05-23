COMINGUPROSES

'Bachelor' couple Arie and Lauren announce wedding date on 'The View'

EMBED </>More Videos

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham talk about their engagement, wedding plans, and what's next for them once they move in together in Arizona.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Big news Bachelor Nation! "Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and fiancee Lauren Burnham announced their wedding date and location on "The View" Wednesday!

The happily engaged couple says they plan to wed on January 12, 2019 in Maui, Hawaii!

The bad news? It will be a private ceremony and not televised!

"It's at Haiku Mill which has this beautiful old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery," Luyendyk said. "It's not your typical beach wedding."



So who is invited? Arie said, "A close group of friends." And we would have to assume their families.

Will anyone from their past seasons of "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette" be invited? We'll have to wait and see as more details become available.

Watch their announcement on "The View" below:


The new season of "The Bachelorette" begins this Monday, May 28th at 8/7c on ABC!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorarie luyendyk jr.weddingABC Primetimethe viewcominguproses
COMINGUPROSES
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Grocery Joe, Jordan, steal the 'The Men Tell All' show
Becca selects her final 2 men after Fantasy Suite dates
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News