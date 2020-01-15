Arts & Entertainment

Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you

You still can't get your hands on a toy Baby Yoda, but there's a solution: build your own.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced Tuesday its stores will soon stock the adorable alien.

Fans will have to stuff The Child themselves -- but Baby Yoda, it will be.



The "Star Wars" character took the world by storm in November when he was revealed in the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian."

The series creators were so intent on keeping Baby Yoda, whose official name is The Child, a secret, they didn't tell toy companies about it.

That led to the lapse we're in now, where we've fallen in love with Baby Yoda, but the toys haven't been manufactured yet.

Disney recently tried to appease fans by announcing toys and allowing fans to pre-order them.

Those won't ship until April or May.

It's not clear if the Build-A-Bear version will be available before then.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneybeardisney+ streaming servicestar warstoys
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrests made in Bellaire HS shooting: Police
Parents outraged HISD dodged questions about HS shooting
1 dead, 2 missing after Galveston boat crash
Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager amid Astros scandal
Dense Fog Advisory in effect, record warmth Wednesday
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
LCISD teacher denies mistreating child with special needs
Show More
Taco Cabana closes 5 locations in Houston
RodeoHouston concert tickets to go on sale Thursday
2 El Campo students killed in car crashes on same weekend
Man walking on Gulf Fwy dies after police try to arrest him
Voodoo Doughnuts' first Houston location opens Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News