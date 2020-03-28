coronavirus outbreak

'Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark' teaches good hygiene to combat COVID-19

Sorry parents, 'Baby Shark' is making a comeback - for a good cause.

Pinkfong's "Baby Shark" - that jingle earworm that every toddler seems to know - has been reworked to teach good hygiene to combat COVID-19.

The company has debuted the "Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark" video and started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song.

"Wash your hands/doo doo doo doo doo/Wash your hands," go the new lyrics. "Grab some soap/doo doo doo doo doo/Grab some soap." Videos are tagged with #BabySharkHandWashChallenge.

Pinkfong uploaded its original version of "Baby Shark" with an accompanying dance and colorful cartoon video to YouTube in June 2016. It has now been viewed over 4.6 billion times, making it one of YouTube's top five watched videos of all time.
