golden globe awards

Awkwafina makes Golden Globes history as first Asian woman to win best actress in a comedy film

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Awkwafina, the star of the hit indie family drama "The Farewell," became the first woman of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical.

The rapper and actress best known for her comic role in "Crazy Rich Asians" put down the mic and set aside the laughs to play a young woman in a Chinese family that is keeping their matriarch's cancer a secret from her in director Lulu Wang's "The Farewell."

"If anything if I fall upon hard times I can sell this," Awkwafina said as she held the Globe trophy on the stage.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Golden Globes winners, nominees



The win is part of a breakout two-year run for the 31-year-old Awkwafina, real name Nora Lum, who gained prominence for the 2018 films "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Ocean's 8."

She may now see an Academy Award nomination, though best actress winners in the Globes' separate comedy category don't always see Oscar nods.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2020 red carpet fashion
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsmoviesmovie newsgolden globe awards
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
"1917," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" win Golden Globes
Gervais zings Felicity Huffman over prison time during Golden Globes
Ellen DeGeneres honored for 'outstanding contributions' to TV at Globes
Tom Hanks chokes up talking about family at Golden Globes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen love triangle leaves one dead, the other charged with murder
Proposal video shows joyous couple days before fiancée was killed
American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
Gervais zings Felicity Huffman over prison time during Golden Globes
League City detective arrested for DWI with a child in the car
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
Deshaun Watson describes the play that made him flex
Show More
HFD rescues man out of rushing water after trying to save dog
Ellen DeGeneres honored for 'outstanding contributions' to TV at Globes
Tom Hanks chokes up talking about family at Golden Globes
Baby rushed to Houston fire station by mother dies: police
Irwin family saved over 90,000 animals in Australia fires
More TOP STORIES News