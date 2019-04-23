hollywood wrap

'Avengers: Endgame' stars reflect on the 22 film run of the Marvel series

LOS ANGELES -- We're about to see the climax of Marvel's "Avengers" saga with the release of the 22nd film in that world, "Avengers: Endgame."

And for the multitude of stars who have brightened the Marvel galaxy, one of the things that has brought them the most joy is hearing from their very loyal fan base.

And while we know "Avengers: Endgame" is coming we don't know what we're going to see - that's top secret!

So instead, we asked the stars about the emotional reaction they hope to elicit from fans.

"You're going to get all the best feels. You're going to get the ones that make you smile, the ones that confuse you and are consternating," said Don Cheadle, who plays War Machine. "And then you're going to get the 'Oh man!' You're going to get a real 'Oh man!' in this one, I think. There's some real 'Oh mans' coming."

"I also think there's moments that will make you cheer, that will make you excited. This is certainly an edge-of-your-seat type of film," said Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel.

"It's the grand finale. It's 21 movies," said Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk. "It's a culmination of 21 movies into a grand finale. It's all of these characters are coming to their final conclusion."

"Avengers: Endgame" will be in theaters in previews Thursday night and open nationwide on Friday.
