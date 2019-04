'Avengers: Endgame' breaks the internet, ticket pre-sale record

#AvengersEndgame gave The Force Awakens the *snap* as the top-selling pre-sale title in the first 24 hours.



(notice the perfect balance of the top 5?) pic.twitter.com/BwYAOQekf3 — Fandango (@Fandango) April 2, 2019

#AvengersEngame



AMC Theaters & Fandango putting the Avengers tickets on sale: pic.twitter.com/tJFr9rYPJX — Verture.Ent (@IMMEND_Patreon) April 2, 2019

me trying to get into every crashed website that's selling Endgame tickets pic.twitter.com/VJOmGoaaNj — czar (@gesar_currola) April 2, 2019

When you're trying to buy Avengers: End Game tickets and every screening is full#AvengersEndgametickets pic.twitter.com/nNuRON3QHO — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) April 2, 2019

successfully booking tickets for endgame was more challenging than the avengers actually defeating thanos — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) April 2, 2019

It probably comes as no surprise to Marvel fans, but the numbers are showing thatcould be the most anticipated movie of all time.A mere six hours after tickets went on sale , movie ticket retailer Fandango tweeted thathad already surpassed the amount of ticket sales in the first 24 hours for previous record holder"I have never seen anything like this," Fandango managing editor Erik Davis wrote on Twitter of the news, calling the pre-sale pace "groundbreaking."Rounding out Fandango's top five wereand, thankfully for those who love symmetry,The six-hour time period is particularly impressive considering many fans didn't buy tickets during that time because they couldn't. Both Fandango and AMC experienced crashes that prevented fans from buying tickets, leading to some rather amusing jokes.will pick up whereleft off after (spoiler alert) villain Thanos collected the Infinity Stones and turned half the universe's population to dust. It will be the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.