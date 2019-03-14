Arts & Entertainment

AT&T to raise DirectTV Now prices, drop several channels

EMBED <>More Videos

Bad news for DirecTV customers: prices are going up and choices are going down.

Bad news for DirecTV customers: prices are going up and choices are going down.

AT&T announced it is raising prices for its DirecTV Now service.

But what makes the change worse is that customers will also get fewer channels.

DirecTV Now used to have a base price of $40, but that will increase to $50.

The package will include HBO, which is owned by AT&T, but the service will also drop some popular channels not owned by the company -- HGTV, Discovery, Food Network and MTV.

The changes come after a U.S. appeals court upheld the company's Time Warner takeover.

The Justice Department fought it, arguing it would lead to higher prices.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentat ttelevisionus worldfinance
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed when Mercedes falls off road and catches fire
Another front moves through SE Texas today
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
Beto O'Rourke: From punk rocker to presidential candidate
Steer appeared to be injured at RodeoHouston wrestling event
WATCH: 'Avengers: Endgame' drops new trailer
Houston museums offering free admission on Thursdays
Show More
Off-duty officer finds man dying in SE Houston parking lot
Teen overcomes homelessness, accepted to 17 colleges
Alleged mob boss of Gambino family gunned down in front of home
THE 60: Pilot buys burgers for everyone on delayed Houston flight
California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
More TOP STORIES News